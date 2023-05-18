Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $2.60 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance
Lucid Diagnostics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 73,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.