Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $2.60 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Lucid Diagnostics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 73,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

About Lucid Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

