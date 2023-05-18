Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 4.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.74. 680,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,478,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,422,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 9,497,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.