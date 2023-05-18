Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0078 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $159.54 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

