Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of LYFT opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Lyft has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

