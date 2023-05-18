Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Lyft Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LYFT opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Lyft has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
