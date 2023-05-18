Macerich’s (MAC) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
MAC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Macerich Price Performance
Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Trading of Macerich
About Macerich
Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macerich (MAC)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.