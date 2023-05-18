Macerich’s (MAC) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

MAC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $45,305,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,702,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

