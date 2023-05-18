Macquarie Upgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to “Outperform”

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Trading Down 7.7 %

LU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 2,908,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,501,351. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

About Lufax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,794,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 265,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 48.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,015 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 565.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lufax by 253.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

