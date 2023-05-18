Macquarie Upgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to “Outperform”

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.
Lufax Trading Down 7.7 %
LU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 2,908,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,501,351. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of Lufax
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.