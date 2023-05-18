Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.51. 501,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,663,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Magnite by 32,940.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 348,842 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 730,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

