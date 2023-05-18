Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.30 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $70,358.05 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.12 or 1.00047862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000557 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,874.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

