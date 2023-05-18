Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Mannatech has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $27.99.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

