Manuel Pham Alvarez Purchases 1,250 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.