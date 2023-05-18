Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

