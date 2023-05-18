Mark Dodds Sells 2,218 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $167,237.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Mark Dodds sold 7,696 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $540,182.24.
New Relic Price Performance
Shares of NEWR opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
