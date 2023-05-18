Mark Dodds Sells 2,218 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $167,237.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Mark Dodds sold 7,696 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $540,182.24.

Shares of NEWR opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in New Relic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,555,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

