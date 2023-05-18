Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Marriott International worth $24,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

MAR stock opened at $177.11 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.34.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $5,902,417 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

