Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

MA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.86. 1,195,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,786. The stock has a market cap of $366.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

