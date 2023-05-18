MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.7 %

MCFT traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,061. The firm has a market cap of $501.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.76. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.