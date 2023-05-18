Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.94

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 38011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
