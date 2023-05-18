McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

MCD opened at $293.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

