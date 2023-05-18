McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $293.00. 214,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

