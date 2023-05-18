MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDXH. William Blair initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.
MDxHealth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDXH remained flat at $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 153,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,410. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $5,954,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,944,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,873,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.