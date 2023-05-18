MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDXH. William Blair initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH remained flat at $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 153,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,410. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 193.40% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $5,954,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,944,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,873,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

