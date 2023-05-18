MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.49

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.49 and traded as low as C$19.94. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$19.99, with a volume of 1,061,867 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.33.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.49.

Insider Transactions at MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.7664618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.