Memex (CVE:OEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Memex Inc. (CVE:OEE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Memex Trading Down 50.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$688,100.00, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Memex

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN Tempus, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing productivity metrics, including overall equipment effectiveness in real time.

