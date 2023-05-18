Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 9.5%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 114,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 42,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.34.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

