Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

MBIN stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Merchants Bancorp

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.