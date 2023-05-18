Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) CEO Michael F. Petrie Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MBINM opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

