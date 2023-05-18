Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) CEO Michael F. Petrie Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMGet Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MBINM opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.