Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $85,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.14. 803,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,586. The company has a market cap of $289.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

