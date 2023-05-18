Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.82. 54,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 139,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MESO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $622.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

