Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $320.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

META traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.75. 10,507,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,949,314. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $622.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,137.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $9,887,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

