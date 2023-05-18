Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25.56 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and approximately $258,663.72 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000755 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

