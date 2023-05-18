Michael James O’connor Buys 25,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $821.27 million, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 24,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

