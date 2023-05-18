MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Up 4.3%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. 48,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 10,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

