MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Up 4.3%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. 48,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 10,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (FNGO)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.