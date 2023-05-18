MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,705 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.59% of MillerKnoll worth $25,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 144,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 166,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

