Mina Market Capitalization Achieves $530.91 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Mina has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $530.91 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,033,432,733 coins and its circulating supply is 902,238,579 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,033,162,012.8400393 with 901,774,586.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57268368 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,388,857.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

