MinePlex Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,791,626 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

