Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 212 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

