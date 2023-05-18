Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $381.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

