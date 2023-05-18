Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

