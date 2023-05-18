Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $590,000 Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE:HI opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

