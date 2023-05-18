Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $308.22 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.78. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.66.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.