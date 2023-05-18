Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of KRO stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.