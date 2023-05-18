Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 133 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 451.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

