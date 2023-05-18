Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 466 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.