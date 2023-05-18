Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $213,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

