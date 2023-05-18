Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

