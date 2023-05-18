Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $403.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

