Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.79% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

