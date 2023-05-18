Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

