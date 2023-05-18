Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 36,934 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.33% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $24,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.75%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

