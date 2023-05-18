Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,509 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE IRM opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

