Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,650 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

ED stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

