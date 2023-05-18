Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,426 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.